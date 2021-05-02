Rust scored twice Saturday in a 3-0 victory over the Capitals.

He gave the Pens a 1-0 lead when he opportunistically grabbed the puck when the Caps' defender fell and he swooped in on a breakaway and wired a wrister past Ilya Samsonov. Rust broke in again early in the second after out-hustling two Caps, faked left and went right, and slipped the disc into the net. Rust has 22 goals this season and 100 on his career.