Rust scored twice Saturday in a 3-0 victory over the Capitals.
He gave the Pens a 1-0 lead when he opportunistically grabbed the puck when the Caps' defender fell and he swooped in on a breakaway and wired a wrister past Ilya Samsonov. Rust broke in again early in the second after out-hustling two Caps, faked left and went right, and slipped the disc into the net. Rust has 22 goals this season and 100 on his career.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Pots game-winner Saturday•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Points keep coming against Devils•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Continues to dominate Devils•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Pots PP game-winner•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Scoring change applied•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: One of each in Sunday's win•