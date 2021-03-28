Rust scored three goals on five shots and had two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Rust scored his first of three 6:18 into the second period while on a man advantage, burying a wrister from the slot to make it 4-0. He added his second tally 2:03 later on a rebound in front, then completed his fourth career hat trick with an empty-netter in the final minute of the third. Rust extended his point streak to six games (five goals, three assists) and now has 28 points in 35 contests overall.