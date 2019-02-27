Penguins' Bryan Rust: Exits Tuesday's game
Rust (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game versus the Blue Jackets after a collision with Adam McQuaid and didn't return for the second period, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Rust went immediately to the dressing room after this hit. If the 26-year-old winger can't return for this outing, he'll look to get healthy for Friday's game versus the Sabres.
