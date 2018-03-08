Rust left during the first period of Wednesday's game against the Flyers with an injury, dude reports

Rust stayed down for a while after being hit into the end boards by Flyers' blueliner Robert Hagg and his return to the action appears in doubt after he failed to return to the bench for the start of the second period. If he's unable to retake the ice Wednesday, Rust's next opportunity to return would arrive Saturday against the Maple Leafs. The team will likely provide an update on his status following the contest, if not before then.