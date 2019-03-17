Penguins' Bryan Rust: Expected to return Sunday
Rust (lower body) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Flyers.
Rust missed the last nine games after suffering an injury in a Feb. 26 matchup against Columbus. The 26-year-old has a career-high 17 goals this season and will be a welcomed addition to the Penguins' deep forward group.
