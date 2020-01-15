Penguins' Bryan Rust: Extends point streak with goal
Rust scored a goal and recorded an assist in Tuesday's victory over Minnesota.
Rust is riding a four-game point streak and has racked up 10 goals and 13 assists in his previous 16 contests. The Michigan native needs just one more tally to reach the 20-goal mark for the first time in his five-year NHL career. At his current pace, the winger could reach the 40-goal threshold before the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
