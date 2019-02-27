Rust is expected to miss some time, as coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Rust is longer term with a lower-body injury."

The bench boss didn't provide a specific timeline for Rust's recovery, but at best, the winger should probably be considered week-to-week until the team provides more information. In need of a player to fill out the lineup in Rust's absence, the leading candidate figures to be Theodor Blueger, who racked up four points in nine games during his previous stint in the NHL. Meanwhile, Dominik Simon could see an uptick in ice time and figures to join Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad on the third line.