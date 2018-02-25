Penguins' Bryan Rust: Fashions two points in tough road loss
Rust produced a goal on six shots and garnered an assist Saturday, but it wasn't enough as the Penguins fell victim to the Panthers on the road, 6-5.
Naturally, the fourth-year winger has improved steadily over time. Rust is currently working with a personal-best 23 assists and 33 points through 52 games, and he's been an absolute bargain for the Penguins with an annual cap hit of $640,000 on a two-year deal that will expire this summer. He'll be a restricted free agent at that time.
