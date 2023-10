Rust scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Rust's third-period marker got the Penguins within a goal, but they couldn't find an equalizer. He's up to four goals in as many games this season, though he's yet to provide an assist. The 31-year-old winger also has 12 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. Rust is playing on the top line alongside Sidney Crosby, and he should be able to sustain strong offense as long as he's in that spot.