Rust scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina on Saturday.

Rust tied the game 2-2 from a sharp angle off the rebound of Erik Karlsson's shot while playing 6-on-5 in the last minute of the third period. It was Rust's first goal in six games (one goal, three assists) since his return from injury. He had been a strong complementary fantasy play prior to his absence, and he now has 11 goals and 13 assists, all at even-strength, in 28 games. Rust is on pace for his fifth consecutive 20-plus goal season, and he could challenge his 27-goal career mark (2019-20).