Rust scored a goal to extend Tuesday's clash with Colorado into extra time.

At his current pace, Rust could be in danger of missing the 20-goal threshold for the first time since 2018-19 when he found the back of the net 18 times. Still, with two goals in his last three outings, the veteran winger could be finding his stride again, something the Penguins will need if they are going to stave off the Islanders for a playoff spot.