Penguins' Bryan Rust: Four points in comeback win
Rust finished with four points in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Canucks, including scoring both a goal and an assist on the power play.
Rust, along with Evgeni Malkin, combined for nine points in the win. Rust's four points give him up 17 for the season, in 14 games played. Logging the most minutes of his career, the 27-year-old is on pace to surpass his best campaign to date, of which came back in 2017-18 when Rust collected 38 points across 69 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.