Rust finished with four points in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Canucks, including scoring both a goal and an assist on the power play.

Rust, along with Evgeni Malkin, combined for nine points in the win. Rust's four points give him up 17 for the season, in 14 games played. Logging the most minutes of his career, the 27-year-old is on pace to surpass his best campaign to date, of which came back in 2017-18 when Rust collected 38 points across 69 appearances.