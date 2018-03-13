Rust (concussion) practiced fully with the team Tuesday, according to coach Mike Sullivan.

With Rust having sustained a concussion, the team will be very cautious putting him back on the ice, but his participation in practice sporting a regular jersey is a good indication he could be back soon. How the winger responds not only to practice, but also the rigors of travel will probably determine whether he can go against the Rangers on Wednesday. Don't be surprised if Sullivan deems the Michigan native a game-time decision ahead of the clash in the Big Apple.