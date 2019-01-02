Rust (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Rust was in attendance at Wednesday's game-day skate and took rushes alongside Sidney Crosby, per Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop, which means his designation as a game-time call is probably just a formality. While all signs point to Rust suiting up, fantasy owners will likely have to wait until warm-ups for final confirmation of his status. Prior to getting hurt, the winger racked up eight goals in his previous nine games and was clearly benefiting from playing with Sid the Kid.