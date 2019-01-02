Penguins' Bryan Rust: Game-time call
Rust (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Rangers, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Rust was in attendance at Wednesday's game-day skate and took rushes alongside Sidney Crosby, per Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop, which means his designation as a game-time call is probably just a formality. While all signs point to Rust suiting up, fantasy owners will likely have to wait until warm-ups for final confirmation of his status. Prior to getting hurt, the winger racked up eight goals in his previous nine games and was clearly benefiting from playing with Sid the Kid.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...