Rust (hand) is listed as a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Stars, Seth Rorabaugh of The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Rust worked with the second line with Nick Bjugstad (lower body) and Patric Hornqvist during Friday's practice, and it looks like he has a good shot to get back into the lineup. The 27-year-old is still on the team's IR, so he'll need to be lifted before he gets the chance to play. If he's able to go, this would be Rust's season debut. He racked up 35 points over 72 games last season.