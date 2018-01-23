Rust (upper body) will be a game-time decision versus Carolina on Tuesday.

Reading between the lines, coach Mike Sullivan prefers to announce a player as a game-time call, rather than outright saying he will play, when returning from injury. Additionally, the team sent Daniel Sprong down to the minors in order to clear room under the 23-man limit, which allows them to activate Rust off injured reserve. Finally, Ryan Reaves was the last forward off the ice for the game-day skate, per Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com, an indication that Reaves won't be in the lineup. All signs point to Rust suiting up against the Hurricanes on Tuesday, but don't expect official confirmation until warm-ups.