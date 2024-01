Rust (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Washington, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

If Rust returns from a 10-game absence, he is slated to play on the second line and work on the second power-play unit. He has produced 10 goals, 10 assists, 71 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 15 hits over 22 outings this season.