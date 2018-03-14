Penguins' Bryan Rust: Game-time decision
Rust (concussion) will be a game-time call against the Rangers on Wednesday, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports..
Considering coach Mike Sullivan rarely confirms a player will return to the lineup outright, game-time decision has effectively become code for a player getting back into action. Having said that, fantasy owners will certainly want to check during warmups to ensure Rust will be taking the ice. It seems likely the Michigan native will resume a top-six role, considering he tallied nine points in 12 outings prior to getting hurt.
