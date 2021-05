Rust notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Rust set up Sidney Crosby's second goal of the game in the third period. The 28-year-old Rust has thrived in a top-line role with eight goals and six helpers in his last 14 games. For the year, the Michigan native has 42 points (22 tallies, 20 helpers), 154 shots on net and a plus-8 rating.