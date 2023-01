Rust recorded two assists in the Penguins' 4-1 win against Ottawa on Friday.

Rust has 10 goals and 29 points in 45 games this season. He was in a bit of a slump entering Friday's action, providing just a goal over his previous four games. Rust has also been held off the scoresheet six times in his last 10 contests, though the 30-year-old does have two multi-point games over that stretch.