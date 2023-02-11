Rust scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Rust reached the 20-assist mark this season when he helped out on a Kasperi Kapanen tally in the first period. In the third, Rust added an insurance marker to pad the Penguins' lead. The 30-year-old winger has racked up four goals and three helpers over his last nine outings. He's at 33 points (nine on the power play), 133 shots on net, 57 hits and a minus-5 rating through 51 contests this season.