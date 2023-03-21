Rust put six shots on goal versus Ottawa on Monday but remains mired in a nine-game goal drought.

Rust has just 12 games left in the season to ensure a fourth consecutive 20-goal campaign. There's been little doubt it's been a down year for the 30-year-old winger, as he is sporting a negative plus/minus rating for the first time since his rookie campaign in which he played in just 14 contests and has managed just nine power-play points. Despite his slump, Rust won't face much in the way of a challenge for a top-six role and continues to be a fixture with the No. 2 power-play unit.