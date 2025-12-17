Rust scored a goal and took six shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Rust is riding his longest goal streak of the season, and the 33-year-old has been getting more and more involved on offense of late. This was his fifth straight game with multiple shots on goal, and with Rust averaging 4.4 shots per game in that stretch, it's not surprising to see him score four times. Rust has 12 goals and 28 points in 30 games this season, and he's cementing his place as one of the Penguins' most reliable forces on offense.