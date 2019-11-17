Penguins' Bryan Rust: Goes beast mode in win
Rust scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-1 victory over the Maple Leafs. The goal came while shorthanded.
So, suddenly this guy is a fantasy beast. Rust has 10 points, including six goals, in just nine games this season. Check your wire to see if he's out there. Rust won't maintain this pace, but he can clearly deliver secondary scoring.
