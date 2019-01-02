Penguins' Bryan Rust: Good to go
Rust (lower body) will return to action Wednesday against the Rangers.
Rust will return to a prominent role Wednesday, skating with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel on the Penguins' top line. The 26-year-old American has been a solid secondary scorer for Pittsburgh this season, notching nine goals and 18 points in 38 appearances.
