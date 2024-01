Rust notched an assist in a 6-5 win over the Bruins on Thursday.

Rust picked up his first point since returning from a long-term upper-body injury. The 31-year-old winger has managed 21 points in 24 games this season but has yet to register a tally with the man advantage. Still, Rust figures to be a lock for a top-six role alongside either Evgeni Malkin or Sidney Crosby, making him a top-end fantasy target.