Penguins' Bryan Rust: Grabs assist
Rust garnered an assist versus the Lightning on Wednesday.
Rust has tallied 12 goals and 12 assists in 49 contests this season, primarily serving in a top-six role. The winger needs just four more goals to set a new career high and could top his 38-point mark from last season.
