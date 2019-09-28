Penguins' Bryan Rust: Heads off after blocking shot
Rust had to go to the locker room after blocking a shot with his hand in Saturday's preseason game against the Sabres, Dave Molinari of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
The Penguins are experiencing a worst-case scenario in their final preseason tilt, as Sidney Crosby also had to exit this one after blocking a shot. Rust will hope to return in time for Thursday's season opener against these same Sabres.
