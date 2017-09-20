Penguins' Bryan Rust: Held off scoresheet
Rust failed to log a point in Tuesday's preseason opener against Buffalo.
Despite suiting up versus the Sabres, Rust was held off the scoresheet. Since he got into Tuesday's contest, the winger likely won't play Wednesday versus Detroit.
