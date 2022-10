Rust posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Rust set up Rickard Rakell's tally in the second period. This was Rust's first power-play point since the second game of the year and his third of the season. The 30-year-old has three tallies, four helpers, 25 shots, six hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating in eight contests overall.