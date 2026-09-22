Rust generated a power-play goal on four shots, two primary assists and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-1 exhibition win over the Sabres.

Rust played at a high level in the Penguins' preseason opener, and he looked evasive as well, dangling through the Sabres' defense and dropping a pass to Connor Dewar for the game's opening marker. The 34-year-old Rust produced exactly 65 points across the last two regular seasons, and he should be able to provide a similar level of production this year if Monday's performance is any indication of how Rust is feeling heading into 2026-27.