Rust (lower body) will be with the Penguins for their three-game road trip, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports Monday.

Considering Rust didn't practice with the team Monday, he probably shouldn't be expected to play versus the Islanders on Tuesday. Still, the 32-year-old winger's presence on the trip could see him back in action sooner rather than later. As long as Evgeni Malkin keeps playing on the wing with Sidney Crosby, Rust's return likely won't be in a first-line role, though he could replace Cody Glass on the second trio.