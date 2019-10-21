Penguins' Bryan Rust: Joins practice Monday
Rust (hand) wore a non-contact jersey during Monday's practice.
Rust appears to be closing in on a return, as he was spotted using both hands on his stick, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The 27-year-old still needs to practice without limitations before he re-enters the lineup, and since he's on long-term injured reserve, Rust won't be able to play until Saturday's contest against the Lightning.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Completes on-ice workout•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Designated for injured reserve•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Heads off after blocking shot•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Bags pair of helpers in SO loss•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Records three shots in return•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Expected to return Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.