Rust (hand) wore a non-contact jersey during Monday's practice.

Rust appears to be closing in on a return, as he was spotted using both hands on his stick, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The 27-year-old still needs to practice without limitations before he re-enters the lineup, and since he's on long-term injured reserve, Rust won't be able to play until Saturday's contest against the Lightning.