Rust (lower body) was on the ice in a non-contact sweater for Thursday's game-day skate, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Rust won't be ready to return to action versus the Sabres on Thursday, but the fact that he made the trip with the team and was able to skate are both steps in the right direction. With Zach Aston-Reese (lower body) facing a long-term absence, the Pens could certainly use Rust. For now, Teddy Blueger will continue to slot in on the second line, a spot that will likely go to Rust once the Michigan native is cleared to play.