Rust joined his teammates for practice Friday, marking the first time he's practiced since sustaining an upper-body injury Feb. 25 against Philadelphia, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Rust has missed the past six games. In his last game played before getting injured, he recorded two goals and one assist in a 7-6 win over the Flyers. The 31-year-old has recorded 18 goals and 18 assists through 42 contests on the year. He will be slotted into the first or second line when he returns.