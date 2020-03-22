Rust has 56 points with a team-leading 27 goals and a plus-14 rating in 55 games this season.

Despite missing the first 11 games of the season with a hand injury, Rust has kicked his game up to a new level. His 27 goals, 29 assists, plus-14 rating, and 151 shots on goal are all new career highs. The 27-year-old Notre Dame product has turned himself into one of the Penguins' most important wingers this season.