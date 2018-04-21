Rust opened the scoring for the Penguins in Friday's eventual 4-2 to the Flyers.

A nifty wraparound from Rust tied the game in the second period and gave the shifty winger his second goal of the conference quarterfinals. Pittsburgh is loaded with talented offensive producers, but the Flyers shouldn't be overlooking Rust, who managed 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) through 69 games during the regular season.