Rust scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Rust has picked up three goals and eight shots on net across five games this season. The veteran winger also has six hits, five blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while filling a top-six role. Rust's usage -- and his spot alongside Sidney Crosby at even strength -- keeps his fantasy value high, but there's also a risk of age-related regression at 34 years old. The Penguins' offense has just 14 goals over the last six games after putting up 13 across the first two contests of the campaign, which is also a factor in Rust's lack of assists.