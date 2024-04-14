Rust scored a goal on seven shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Rust has been in fine form over the last month with 10 goals and nine assists over his last 16 contests. His tally got the Penguins on the board in the second period, but they weren't able to keep up with the Bruins' scoring frenzy in the middle frame. Rust has 28 goals, 55 points, 187 shots and a plus12 rating through 60 contests overall. Despite another year marred by significant injury absences, he's just three points shy of matching his career high of 58 from the 2021-22 campaign with two contests to go.