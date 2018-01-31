Rust scored two goals on two shots while adding an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

He had a chance at a hat trick in the closing seconds of the game, but rang a shot off the crossbar and got to watch Evgeni Malkin bury the rebound instead to complete his own hat trick. Rust hadn't lit the lamp since Nov. 27, tallying only five assists in his last 14 games, so while Tuesday's performance did bring back memories of his eight-points-in-six-games start to the season, it's unlikely he'll repeat it any time soon.