Penguins' Bryan Rust: Lights lamp twice Tuesday
Rust scored two goals on two shots while adding an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
He had a chance at a hat trick in the closing seconds of the game, but rang a shot off the crossbar and got to watch Evgeni Malkin bury the rebound instead to complete his own hat trick. Rust hadn't lit the lamp since Nov. 27, tallying only five assists in his last 14 games, so while Tuesday's performance did bring back memories of his eight-points-in-six-games start to the season, it's unlikely he'll repeat it any time soon.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...