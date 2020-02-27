Rust scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Rust reached the 50-point mark with his team-leading 24th goal of the year. The 27-year-old winger has added 138 shots, 67 hits and a plus-18 rating through 48 appearances in his breakout season. After a cold spell to start February, Rust has managed five points, 14 hits and 13 shots through his last five outings.