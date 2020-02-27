Penguins' Bryan Rust: Lone bright spot in loss
Rust scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.
Rust reached the 50-point mark with his team-leading 24th goal of the year. The 27-year-old winger has added 138 shots, 67 hits and a plus-18 rating through 48 appearances in his breakout season. After a cold spell to start February, Rust has managed five points, 14 hits and 13 shots through his last five outings.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Three points in Tuesday's win•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Pointless streak lingering•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Pots game-winner in matinee•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Two-point night in OT win•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Extends point streak with goal•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Ties career high in goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.