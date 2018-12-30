Rust sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's road game against the Blues, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that he would disclose more information about Rust -- who only logged 5:33 of ice time before departing -- in the morning. The team will head to Minnesota for a New Year's Eve contest, and with any luck, the Pens will be able to deploy the top-six skater who has compiled eight goals and five helpers over 14 games in December.