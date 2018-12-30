Penguins' Bryan Rust: Lower-body issue surfaces
Rust sustained a lower-body injury in Saturday's road game against the Blues, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Penguins coach Mike Sullivan told reporters that he would disclose more information about Rust -- who only logged 5:33 of ice time before departing -- in the morning. The team will head to Minnesota for a New Year's Eve contest, and with any luck, the Pens will be able to deploy the top-six skater who has compiled eight goals and five helpers over 14 games in December.
More News
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Provides all offense in win•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Sparks Pens to OT win•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Ends drought with hat trick•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Pointless in six straight•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Pots first goal in blowout win•
-
Penguins' Bryan Rust: Registers helper versus Toronto•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...