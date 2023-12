Rust (upper body) was moved to long-term injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.

Pittsburgh had to shift Rust from regular IR to LTIR in order to activate Rickard Rakell (upper body) for Monday's contest against Minnesota. As a result, Rust won't be eligible to return until January. He has recorded 10 goals, 20 points, 71 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and 15 hits in 22 games this season.