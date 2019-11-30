Penguins' Bryan Rust: Mystery issue identified
Coach Mike Sullivan said Rust missed Friday's game versus the Blue Jackets with a lower-body injury.
Rust's injury occurred in the morning skate, per Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rust went tumbling into the boards. It's unclear if the winger will miss more than one game with the injury -- the Penguins continue their road trip Saturday in St. Louis.
