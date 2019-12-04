Rust (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blues, NHL.com's Wes Crosby reports.

Rust will miss a third straight game Wednesday, and the Penguins have yet to release any details regarding a potential timetable for his recovery. The 27-year-old winger has been highly productive when healthy this season, racking up nine goals and 17 points in 14 games, so fantasy owners should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of Friday's matchup with Arizona.