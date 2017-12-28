Penguins' Bryan Rust: No update on status following game
Rust was limited to just 10:06 for an undisclosed reason, but coach Mike Sullivan indicated he did not have an update on the winger's status following the contest.
Rust posted an assist and a shot on goal before exiting mysteriously. There was no apparent injury reported at the time of his departure, making his absence from the remainder of the game slightly puzzling. More information on his status will likely surface in the coming days.
