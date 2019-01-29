Rust tickled the twine and fired five shots on goal in Monday's loss to the Devils.

Rust isn't working with Sidney Crosby at the moment, but placement on a line with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel's line is hardly a demotion. He recorded his first goal after failing to light the lamp in five straight games, and Rust now has 12 goals and 23 points in 48 games.

