Penguins' Bryan Rust: Notches 12th goal
Rust tickled the twine and fired five shots on goal in Monday's loss to the Devils.
Rust isn't working with Sidney Crosby at the moment, but placement on a line with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel's line is hardly a demotion. He recorded his first goal after failing to light the lamp in five straight games, and Rust now has 12 goals and 23 points in 48 games.
