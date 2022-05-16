Rust posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal and four PIM in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 7.

Rust fed Jake Guentzel for a highlight-reel tally in the second period. While the Penguins' season is over, Rust brought quality in the playoffs with two goals and six helpers in seven outings. The 30-year-old winger had a career-high 58 points with 180 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in just 60 regular-season contests. He'll get his first taste of unrestricted free agency if he doesn't sign a new contract with the Penguins prior to July 13.