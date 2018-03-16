Rust scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.

After missing two games with a concussion, Rust has now marked the scoresheet in consecutive games for two goals, an assist and seven shots. He's currently skating with Phil Kessel and Derick Brassard at even strength, which should provide some favorable five-on-five matchups for the entire line. Still, both Rust's fantasy floor and ceiling are relatively low.