Rust scored two goals Thursday in 5-2 loss to the Devils.

Rust was at the center of the Pens' offense Thursday night. He scored the game's opening goal early in the first with a backhander that fooled Devils' starter Vitek Vanecek. Then Rust tipped in a shot early in the second to give the Pens a 2-1 lead. The 31-year-old's best season came in 2021-22 when he potted 58 points (24 goals, 34 assists). But he's currently charging forward on a career year with nine goals, six assists and 50 shots in 15 games.